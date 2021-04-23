Golden State Warriors excited to welcome back fans in person in San Francisco

article

The Golden State Warriors will finally get to play a home game in front of a crowd in San Francisco on Friday night: The first time in more than a year.

Chase Center in San Francisco will now begin allowing fans to watch games in person up to 35% capacity.

Friday night's game is against the Denver Nuggets, where about 6,000 fans will be allowed inside.

However, the game-day experience will be different than games past.

Those fully vaccinated, or with a negative COVID-19 within 48 hours, will be allowed to purchase a ticket. If you buy a ticket well in advance, the Warriors will send you a COVID test to take at home, for free.

"This program is the first of its kind for a sports team to offer this level of Covid-19 test to fans at no additional cost," said Yoyo Chan, vice president of government and community relations for the team. "We're incredibly proud to offer that. For fans that can show proof of full vaccination, they will not need to test."

Advertisement

"We're gonna enjoy the atmosphere," said Warriors guard Steph Curry. "It's definitely noticeable when you have even a thousand fans in the seat. It makes a huge difference in the atmosphere and whatnot."

As far as inside the stadium, snacks will only be consumed at designated areas, meaning fans cannot bring them back to their seats. Those in attendance will be spaced apart, masks will be enforced and fans will notice hand sanitizer stations.

The Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. PST at the Chase Center. To purchase single-game tickets for the remainder of the season, go to the team's website.