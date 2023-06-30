It's going to be a hot one: Temps could reach 100 degrees

A heat advisory has been issued for inland portions of the Bay Area from Friday through Sunday as the first heat wave of the season.

Temperatures could soar to 100 degrees in inland areas.

Dr. Joel Levis, an emergency room doctor at Kaiser in Santa Clara, said many people might not be prepared for the heat because the weather has been relatively chilly lately.

He suggested people wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a hat. People should drink plenty of water.

There are cooling centers across the inland potions of the Bay Area including in Dublin, which opens at 9 a.m.