‘It’s not the right time’: Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention

Published 
2020 Election
KTVU FOX 2
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about his administration's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is canceling the Jacksonville, Florida portion of the Republican National Convention because “it’s not the right time.”

Trump said during the coronavirus press briefing on Thursday that he will still deliver a convention speech in a format to be determined. He added that convention delegates will still gather in North Carolina and formally nominate him for re-election.