‘It’s not the right time’: Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention
JACKSONVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is canceling the Jacksonville, Florida portion of the Republican National Convention because “it’s not the right time.”
Trump said during the coronavirus press briefing on Thursday that he will still deliver a convention speech in a format to be determined. He added that convention delegates will still gather in North Carolina and formally nominate him for re-election.