A Bay Area company was spotlighted on Oprah Winfrey's 2024 holiday must-haves list.

Jade&Kai Co., a family-run business out of the Bay Area, was featured in Oprah's annual Favorite Things list, packed with holiday gift ideas.

The children's brand Jade&Kai, known for its soft essentials designed to ease daily routines with kids, was highlighted for its signature hooded poncho towel.

"Cotton waffle on the outside, soft muslin on the inside, and magnetic snaps that transform this towel into a poncho—which makes it extra adorable post–bath time," Oprah Daily wrote about the product.

The hooded poncho towel, priced at about $40, is available in 12 color variations.

Jade&Kai was founded by a mother and father of three who wanted to create soft essentials for their children that made life easier from playtime to bath time.