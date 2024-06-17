This James-Beard nominated restaurant is opening a new eatery in Oakland

article

The owners of a popular James Beard-nominated restaurant in San Francisco are opening a new location across the Bay in Oakland, as part of a plan to fulfill a longtime dream of its chef.

The Mission neighborhood bistro, The Morris, is a 2024 James Beard Award finalist with a dedicated following.

The restaurant boasts a flavorful, "straightforward, pure cuisine." A review on the Michelin Guide highlights the eatery’s "selection of wine, top-notch cocktails and a sophisticated, craveable comfort-food menu."

Now, restaurant founder and well-known Bay Area sommelier Paul Einbund and his chef and business partner, Gavin Schmidt, are in the process of opening a new venture in Oakland.

Einbund said they're not releasing too many details about the new spot but that it will be called Sirene, a word that means mermaid in French.

"We plan to focus more on seafood and veggies at Sirene, but fried chicken will also be a big draw (Gavin's fried chicken is the best I've ever had!)," the restaurateur told KTVU.

Sirene is set to open in the Grand Lake neighborhood, taking over the site that previously housed the now shuttered restaurants Sister and Boot & Shoe Service.

The Morris chef Gavin Schmidt has long wanted to open a restaurant in Oakland. Schmidt and Paul Einbund plan to open a new restaurant in Oakland this winter. (Paul Einbund/The Morris) Expand

"Gavin lives right around the corner from the restaurant which is located at 3308 Grand Ave.," Einbund said, adding, "He has been wanting to open a place in his home town for a long time and when this space became available we jumped at the opportunity!"

With that opportunity, the restaurant plans to feature wood-fired dishes.

"We have a wood fire oven, which chef/partner is very excited about, and most items will be touched by the fire in some way," Einbund shared.

The Morris owner said Oakland has a lot to offer, with a great restaurant scene and that he and Schmidt looked forward to adding their unique bend to the vibrant community.

"Oakland is really exciting right now, lots of great places, and the vibe is of love and inclusion," he said, "a perfect place for us to set up shop!"

Sirene is scheduled to open this winter.