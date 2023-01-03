Jeremy Renner in ICU after snow plow accident

article

Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the "Avengers" star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve" and others, read the statement. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno.

SEE ALSO: ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps heavy rain, snow across California

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office planned to hold a press conference "to clarify details regarding the WCSO response to the accident," sheriff's officials said.

Authorities and Renner’s representative haven’t yet said how the accident occurred. Late Sunday sheriff's officials said in a news release that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment and that he was the only person involved in the accident.

Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right-sized city for him, it has majestic scenery, and it allowed him and his family to ski frequently.

The actor plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in "Hawkeye."

Renner is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.

"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

The actor turns 52-years-old on Saturday.

KTVU contributed to this story.