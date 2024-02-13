Jewish groups ask for antisemitism investigation at Oakland City Council meeting

The Oakland Jewish Alliance is calling for an investigation into alleged civil rights violations at a contentious Oakland City Council meeting.

The group says that the Nov. 27 meeting where councilmembers passed a ceasefire resolution in Gaza led to what they call a forum for an "open and hostile expression of antisemitism."

Joined by Oakland attorney Mark Cohen and a group called Stand With Us, the Jewish groups said that an "anti-Israel" crowd expressed hateful views and intimidated Jewish speakers in violation of state and federal law.

They're asking the city administrator and state Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate.

Oakland has not yet responded to queries about this call for an investigation.