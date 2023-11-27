Oakland City Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution after passionate debate

The Oakland City Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza drew passionate public comment that lasted more than four hours Monday night, before the city council passed the resolution by a unanimous vote after a vigorous debate.

The resolution was proposed by council member Carroll Fife who said that she worked with Jewish and Muslim community members to craft her resolution.

"That was the fourth draft of a resolution that was created that intentionally attempted to de-politicize and make a resolution that centered on peace. And it didn't name condemnation of Hamas. It didn't name condemnation of Israel because we wanted to focus on "Love Life" and lifting up what we support, not we condemn," said Fife.

One councilmember, Dan Kalb, said he supported a ceasefire, but he said the resolution did not mention the Hamas October 7 attack and needed an amendment.

"I do ask you to consider and support these factual amendments. Not even mentioning the Hamas mass murder on October 7th is sending the wrong message and an embarrassing message," said Kalb.

The city council chambers were packed with people who waited to give public comment that lasted from about 4:30 Monday afternoon until 9 o'clock at night.

There were comments both for the resolution and opposed.

"Allowing Hamas to continue and regroup is a threat to all. I feel that calling for a ceasefire without explicitly considering these matters is not responsible and can cause more harm than good," said one man who spoke against the resolution.

"As health care workers, we have been calling for an immediate ceasefire since the hostilities began. We condemn the killing of thousands of human beings in Palestine and Israel," said one woman who said she works at Oakland's Highland Hospital.

"It's failure to condemn Hamas for their atrocities against Jews and Palestinians is a fatal flaw. We have to stop dividing our community," said one man who identified himself as Mark Cohen, an Oakland resident.

"A ceasefire is the bare minimum, and we needed it 50 days ago," said another man who identified himself as Zack Meyerowitz of Oakland and spoke in support of the resolution.

The city clerk says they also had more than 1,200 comments online and said 86% were in favor of the resolution.

The council plans to forward the resolution now to Governor Gavin Newsom, members of Congress representing the Bay Area, as well as President Biden and Vice-President Harris.