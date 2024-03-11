Jewish UC Berkeley students fight against campus antisemitism

Jewish students, alumni, and faculty at the University of California, Berkeley, gathered on Monday to condemn campus antisemitism and demand the university do more to protect its Jewish community members.

Hundreds of students marched to "Liberate the Gate" in direct response Sather Gate being blocked by pro-Palestinian protests for the past several weeks.

Organizers of the demonstration wanted to convey a resolute message to the university.

"It's incredible. To have so many people stand with us in wanting to have a safe campus for Jews where we have free speech, like everyone else," said graduate student Hannah Schlacter.

Jewish student groups said the environment at UC Berkeley has grown "increasingly hostile" towards the Jewish community since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Specifically, the groups say the university is selective when applying its policies to groups of protesters.

"When there was the riot, I went to the police station with one of the students who was spat on and called ‘dirty Jew’ repeatedly," said Schlacter. "That's a feeling that I don't know how to describe, but it sends me the message that if i want to be safe, I have to go elsewhere"

Monday's demonstration wasn't the only effort to support the Jewish community on campus.

Professor Ron Hassner began a "lock-in" inside his office at 6 p.m. on Thursday. He said it's his way of persuading the university to do more.

"A week and a half ago, as many have heard, when a speaker came to campus to talk about the Israeli Gaza conflict, a mob of 200 masked students and non-students attacked a venue, harmed multiple students, damaged university property," Hassner told KTVU. "So, now students are worried. "

Hassner said he will stay there until the campus takes the "necessary" steps to prevent violence against students.