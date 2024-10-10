Expand / Collapse search

Oakland teen among girls honored by First Lady Jill Biden

Published  October 10, 2024 7:07pm PDT
Oakland
Serena Griffin, 17, took the podium at the White House on Thursday, October 10. 2024, where she was one of 10 "Girls Leading Change" honorees.

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland teen was among a standout group of young women recognized by First Lady Jill Biden for making a difference in their communities.

Serena Griffin, 17, was celebrated at the White House on Thursday as one of 10 girls leading change and shaping a brighter future in their communities.

Biden honored the young women in recognition of International Day of the Girl.

Griffin is already a force in her community. She founded EmpowHer Poets, a free after-school program that offers writing workshops to Bay Area youth, particularly young girls of color, to discover the power in their voices.

Griffin also holds the title of Berkeley Vice Youth Poet Laureate.

The teen is dedicated to storytelling and uses creative expression as a tool for social change.

She's a student at Saint Mary's College High School.