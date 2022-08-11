John Hamasaki to run against Brooke Jenkins in San Francisco DA race

Former San Francisco police commissioner John Hamasaki plans to run for district attorney in the fall special election, where he will face off against Brooke Jenkins.

The criminal defense attorney confirmed to KTVU that he has pulled the paperwork to run for district attorney on November 8.

Jenkins, who was appointed to interim district attorney last month, already filed her candidacy for the seat.

Hamasaki's decision comes after ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced last week that he would not seek reelection, choosing to focus on his family.