John Lee Cowell sentenced to life for fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at BART station

Updated 18 mins ago
OAKLAND, Calif. - John Lee Cowell was sentenced to life in prison during a virtual hearing Friday morning for fatally stabbing Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station. 

In light of coronavirus, Alameda County Judge Allan Hymer made a “directed verdict,” finding he was sane when he killed her, meaning that he will be sentenced to life in prison.

In March, a jury found Cowell guilty of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of Wilson's sister on July 22, 2018 at the MacArthur BART station.

The jury also convicted Cowell of the special circumstances of lying in wait. 