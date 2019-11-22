Officer describes trying to save Nia Wilson's life at Oakland BART station
A former BART police officer testified Thursday that he unsuccessfully tried to save the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson after she was stabbed on the platform of the MacArthur BART station in Oakland in 2018.
John Lee Cowell, 29, is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Wilson and her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, on the platform at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22, 2018.
The latest psychiatrist to examine the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson found the man competent to stand trial.
The murder trial for John Lee Cowell, who is charged in the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur Bart station in Oakland in 2018, will remain in Alameda County.
John Lee Cowell, a 29-year-old transient, is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Wilson and her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, on the platform at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22, 2018.
The suspect in the 2018 fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART Station in Oakland entered a not guilty plea on Friday by reason of insanity.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday said it will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing 18-year-old Nia Wilson more than a year ago.
It's been a year since 18-year-old Nia Wilson was stabbed to death at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland. She was attacked at random, police say, by a man who's mentally ill.
A judge on Wednesday reinstated criminal proceedings against the suspect charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson after reviewing a third doctor's report.
An Alameda County Superior Court judge Thursday suspended criminal proceedings against a transient charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in July, saying he finds there is "substantial evidence" the man is mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Friends and family members remembered Nia Wilson on Wednesday, the day she would have graduated from high school if she had not been killed at an Oakland BART station this summer.
An Alameda County grand jury has indicted a suspect on charges of murder in the stabbing death of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
The family of Nia Wilson announced Friday morning they're filing a lawsuit against BART. Wilson's sisters and family where there as their attorney made the announcement.
The community came together in Oakland on Friday to remember 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack at the MacArthur BART station.
The family of the young woman stabbed to death at an Oakland BART station says they are planning to sue Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).
John Lee Cowell, accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson at Oakland's MacArthur BART station Sunday night, is due in court Wednesday morning.
How safe is Bay Area Rapid Transit? That is a question that keeps some people from riding it. The murders of Nia Wilson and two others, within a few days, has many asking, is BART safety in decline? We put that question to BART and it's passengers.
The godfather of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland on Sunday night called today for the community to remain calm in the wake of the deadly crime.
The wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains said they were "blindsided by a maniac."