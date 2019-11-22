Judge suspends criminal proceedings for BART stabbing suspect

An Alameda County Superior Court judge Thursday suspended criminal proceedings against a transient charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in July, saying he finds there is "substantial evidence" the man is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

BART releases images of at-large homicide suspect

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Images of an at-large homicide suspect have been released by BART officials following a killing early Saturday morning at the agency's Bay Fair station in San Leandro, according to BART today.

BART addresses safety concerns in wake of deadly stabbing

How safe is Bay Area Rapid Transit? That is a question that keeps some people from riding it. The murders of Nia Wilson and two others, within a few days, has many asking, is BART safety in decline? We put that question to BART and it's passengers.    

BART murder suspect in custody

The godfather of an 18-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland on Sunday night called today for the community to remain calm in the wake of the deadly crime.