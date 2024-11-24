Judge dismisses majority of charges against Golden Gate Bridge protesters

article

A San Francisco judge dismissed most of the charges against an activist group arrested in Golden Gate Bridge case, a press release issued Friday said.

Judge Brendan P. Conroy dismissed 32 of the 44 charges against 26 Bay Area activists known as the GG26 arrested during an April 15 protest on the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the press release. One individual was dismissed from the case entirely.

The judge also signaled openness to reducing felony charges against eight protesters to misdemeanors and could adjust restitution amounts at the next hearing on Dec. 6, authorities noted.

Protesters demanding an end to the war in Gaza blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge for hours on April 15, 2024.

"Today's decision is a huge win for our clients and the community at large," said Jeff Wozniak, an attorney representing the protestors facing felony charges. "The clients know their actions were just, taken to speak up for the thousands of Palestinians murdered in the past year and that the initial, overly-harsh charges were merely an effort to silence their activism."

The demonstration, which called for an end to U.S. support of Israeli actions in Gaza and an arms embargo against Israel, briefly disrupted traffic on the bridge, authorities said.





