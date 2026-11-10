Judge orders release of UC Berkeley student detained by ICE at SFO

The Brief A judge has ordered the release of a 23-year-old UC Berkeley student who was taken into custody by ICE agents at San Francisco International Airport. While the Department of Homeland Security stated her visa had expired, her attorney said she held a valid work visa from Colombia and had submitted an asylum application. The ruling resets her case to its pre-arrest status, allowing her to resume classes following concerns regarding conditions at the Kern County facility where she was held.



A judge has ordered the release of a UC Berkeley student from immigration detention following her arrest late last month at San Francisco International Airport.

UC Berkeley student detained

Why you should care:

Paula Albornoz Hernandez, 23, was preparing to board a flight with her boyfriend on Oct. 30 when she was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Hernandez was detained because her visa had expired. However, her attorney stated that Hernandez was in the United States from Colombia on a valid work visa and had also filed an application for asylum.

Judge's ruling resets immigration case

What they're saying:

U.S. District Judge Dena Coggins's ruling resets Hernandez's legal proceedings to where they stood prior to her arrest, enabling her to resume classes at UC Berkeley amid an outpouring of support from the campus community.

"We had a huge amount of letters of support that we were able to file alongside her emergency motion and habeas petition," Nikolas De Bramaeker, managing attorney at Centro Legal de la Raza, told KTVU on Monday. "They really go to show the level to which that she has ties within the community, the level, to which she has built up a life here."

Hernandez had been held in Kern County at the California City Detention Center, a facility that has drawn criticism over poor living conditions for detainees.

Her attorney noted that there are ongoing concerns regarding her health following her time at the center.