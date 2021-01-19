Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Judge orders 'Tiger King' zoo to turn over big cats to federal government

Updated 2 hours ago
Associated Press
Jeff Lowe with Prince the tiger in his Ferrari at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park on Sept. 28, 2016 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. (Ruaridh Connellan/BarcroftImages / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of an Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s "Tiger King" documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals' mothers, to the federal government.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

"The Lowes have showed a shocking disregard for both the health and welfare of their animals, as well as the law," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Brightbill of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Jeffrey Lowe’s attorney, Daniel Card of Oklahoma City, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Lowes took over operations of the zoo, which was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — and featured in Netflix’s "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

‘Joe Exotic’ legal team seeks official pardon from Trump

A video featuring this legal team features a montage of Maldonado-Passage with tigers before his arrest as well as shots of a giant tour bus with lettering on the side that reads,

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year sentence in a Fort Worth, Texas, federal prison for his conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws. Maldonado-Passage has formally requested a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.