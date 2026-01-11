Beloved Oakland football coach John Beam remembered for legacy far beyond the field

The Brief Family members, former players and community leaders gathered in Oakland to honor longtime football coach and athletic director John Beam. Beam’s impact reached a national audience when Laney College’s football program was featured on Netflix’s "Last Chance U." Over the course of his career, he helped develop more than 30 NFL players, including seven Super Bowl participants.



Family members, former players and community leaders gathered in Oakland on Saturday to honor longtime football coach and athletic director John Beam, remembering a mentor whose influence extended far beyond the game.

Honoring a legendary coach:

A celebration of life for Beam was held at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts Saturday. Beam spent more than two decades leading Laney College’s football program after earlier coaching at Skyline High School, becoming a trusted mentor to generations of young athletes.

"He believed in his players so they could believe in themselves," several former players said, describing a coach who remained present in their lives long after graduation.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Rejzohn Wright shared an emotional story about Beam’s support following the death of Wright’s father in 2017.

"My father was shot and killed in 2017. My brother played for Coach Beam at the time," Wright said. "The next day after my father died, Coach Beam woke me and my brother up at 7 in the morning and told us he wouldn’t let us fail."

Beam’s daughters, Monica Beam and Sonjha Phillips, spoke about their father’s devotion to family, community and mentorship.

"For as long as I can remember, my daddy was my hero," Monica Beam said. "When I was younger, he was my idolized hero, strong, competitive, driven, loyal, a fierce protector."

"If there’s one thing I hope we carry from him, it’s this: legacy isn’t measured by trophies or titles," Phillips said. "It’s measured by who you show up for, who you believe in, who you protect, uplift and love again and again. My dad showed up everywhere for everyone all the time."

Far-reaching influence:

Beam’s impact reached a national audience when Laney College’s football program was featured on Netflix’s "Last Chance U." Over the course of his career, he helped develop more than 30 NFL players, including seven Super Bowl participants.

Former Oakland standout Marvel Smith, who later won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said Beam remained a constant presence throughout his career. He also credited him for encouraging him to explore football as a career.

"My very first championship that I won, Coach Beam and his family were right there on the field with me," Smith said. "So to come full circle and experience something like that with Coach Beam - that’s the pinnacle of achievement in my life. To experience that with him was a blessing."

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and Congresswoman Lateefah Simon were among those who spoke at the memorial.

Beam died after being shot at Laney College. A 27-year-old suspect, Cedric Irving Jr., was arrested the same day.

Beam was 66. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and granddaughters.

Former players said his greatest legacy was not the number of athletes he sent to the NFL, but the way he inspired them to become better people.