Thousands gather Saturday for Bay Area anti-ICE protests

Several protests were held in the Bay Area Saturday, demanding an end to increased immigration enforcement in U.S. cities.

Those demonstrations were among around 1,000 happening across the country.

Van Ness Avenue

Protesters filled Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco. Their message echoed that of other protesters around the nation: ‘ICE out for good’.

"We're saying this type of action, we need to get rid of it, and it has no place in our nation ever," said Laura Luster of Oakland.

The protests are happening in the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

"It was horrifying. It was unbelievable. It was like the federal government has declared war on the people of the United States," said Bob Hirsch of San Francisco.

"We came out to, as they say, to say her name and to stand for decency in this country," said Fran Buchanan of Oakland.

Concord and Santa Rosa

In Concord, about 1,000 people showed up for an ‘ICE Out’ protest there, drawing people from across Contra Costa County.

Organizers say it may have been a record turnout, as demonstrators demanded that ICE get out of American cities.

In Santa Rosa, protesters from across Sonoma County filled the streets, calling for an end to ICE policies, and for Congress to do more to fight back.

All this comes as Pres. Donald Trump and members of his administration say the evidence shows the ICE agent in Minneapolis shot Renee Good in self-defense.

Ocean Beach

But on San Francisco's Ocean Beach, protesters spelled out the words ‘It Was Murder’.

Organizers hope to send a striking message to those passing by.

"It's time to get together and not allow the political vocabulary to separate us, and choose human life over everything else," said Albert Rowe of Oakland.

"We all have more power than we think we know, and that's why I'm out here," said organizer Brad Newsham.