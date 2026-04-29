Judge: Scott Peterson can't introduce new evidence

The Brief A judge in San Mateo County has denied a request from convicted murderer Scott Peterson to present new evidence that his legal team argues would exonerate him. The Los Angeles Innocence Project, which currently represents Peterson, sought to introduce new scientific studies to the court. Peterson was convicted more than 20 years ago for the killing of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.



A judge in San Mateo County has denied a request from convicted murderer Scott Peterson to present new evidence that his legal team argues would exonerate him.

Declined, denied

What they're saying:

In an order issued on Monday, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill declined to review the evidence and denied the petitioner's claims, finding they are procedurally barred or lack merit.

Peterson was convicted more than 20 years ago for the killing of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son.

The Los Angeles Innocence Project, which currently represents Peterson, sought to introduce new scientific studies to the court.

Attorneys for the project argued that modern technology provides new insights into the timing of the crime, with one study suggesting Laci Peterson may have been killed up to 12 days after she was first reported missing. The defense maintained that such a timeline would make it impossible for Peterson to have been involved in the murders.

Additionally, the defense presented a study disputing the location where Laci Peterson’s body was recovered in the San Francisco Bay.

Peterson remains in prison serving a life sentence.

While his original sentence included the death penalty, the California Supreme Court later ruled that sentence unconstitutional, resulting in his current term of life without the possibility of parole.