Man dies after falling from cliff near Bonny Doon Beach

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The Brief Authorities were sent just before 1:30 a.m. to Bonny Doon Beach after receiving a report of a man who had fallen from a cliff into the ocean. Responders found the victim using a drone, and they were confirmed dead.



A man died early on Saturday morning after falling from a cliff near Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz Fire Department units were sent just before 1:30 a.m. to Bonny Doon Beach after receiving a report of a man who had fallen from a cliff into the ocean, according to a department statement.

Santa Cruz Police Department officers helped the search efforts by deploying a drone, which detected a motionless person near a cove about 50 feet below the edge of the cliff.

Authorities relocated to the top of the cliff and set up a rope rescue system, allowing two SCFD firefighters to lower themselves down to reach the victim and confirm that they were dead.

Emergency responders lifted the victim back to the top of the cliff, and they were turned over to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office coroner.

The victim’s identity was not released, and exactly how they fell from the cliff was not immediately known.