Judge's decision effectively ends VTA strike

A judge's decision in court on Wednesday will effectively end a transit strike that has been affecting the Silicon Valley Transportation Authority for more than three weeks.

This week, the Santa Clara County Superior Court ordered the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265 to appear in court today to justify to the court why they should not order an end to the strike.

According to VTA officials, the hearing addressed what they call the union's breach of contract that resulted in 1,500 frontline workers walking off the job on March 10.

VTA filed a lawsuit this week saying the union was breaking their contract.

Valley Transit Authority (VTA) light rail train at Mountain View Station in the Silicon Valley, Mountain View, California, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

In a news release, VTA said the union agreed to a "no strike" clause because the services they provide the public are considered essential. They said the contract also specifies the no-strike provision is still in effect during a period of negotiations.

An attorney for ATU said this argument had no merit.

"VTA awaits the court’s decision on injunctive relief and remains optimistic about reaching a resolution that eliminates the disruption to public transportation," transit officials said ahead of the judge's order.

A South Bay judge heard arguments over whether the strike was legally allowed and ultimately sided with VTA.

It is not clear when VTA service will resume.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more on these developments.

