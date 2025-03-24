VTA workers to vote on new offer amid third week of service disruptions

The Brief VTA workers are voting on Monday on a new pay proposal from the transit agency that could possibly end the ongoing strike that has entered its third week. Still, the union expressed disappointment that VTA included items in the latest proposal that had not been negotiated. The VTA strike started on March 10.



VTA workers are voting Monday on a wage proposal from the transit agency, as an ongoing strike that has brought bus and light rail service to a standstill entered its third week.

Union still disappointed

What they're saying:

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 is presenting the latest package from VTA to its members. However, the union said it was disappointed that the transit agency included items that had not been negotiated.

"They’re adding two more things to our contract. One is an attendance policy, and the other is overtime. In six months, they never talked about those things," said ATU Local 265 President Raj Singh.

VTA's offer

Dig deeper:

VTA’s initial offer was a 9% wage increase over three years, but the agency announced Sunday that it has offered workers an 11% increase over the same period.

The transit operator also agreed to allow a third party to determine when an issue can go to arbitration.

"While not shying away from the difficult and substantive conversations that need to take place about the trade-offs that will be involved in making these decisions, the offer is now in the hands of ATU leadership, who will hopefully put it to a vote of their members, so we can get everyone back to work and get our passengers where they need to go," said Sergio Lopez, chair of the VTA Board.

The ATU said VTA is also refusing to drop its lawsuit or commit to not penalizing or retaliating against employees after the strike.

Featured article

The VTA said its latest offer will also put a strain on its resources, but they’re committed to negotiating.

"The reality is that in the upcoming budget discussions, everything is going to have to be on the table. We’re going to put in the work to get something that works for our riders and our system," said Lopez.

"They’re always telling us they have no money. In the past three to four years, they’ve created four deputy directors. One deputy general manager, one CFO, one deputy CFO. All of them making more than $400,000," said striker Chandler Mohan.

What's next:

VTA says its latest offer demonstrates they are willing to negotiate, and ending this strike is best for everyone involved, especially the passengers.