July 4 forecast: Drought conditions, fireworks and sneaker waves point to potential danger

The sun will be out for the Fourth of July.

That's the good news.

Warm weather with temps reaching into the 90s, along with dry, drought-like conditions and the fact that people like to pop off illegal fireworks all point to a potentially dangerous July 4 weekend.

The National Weather Service says Bay Area inland areas will warm up to the 90s on Saturday and firefighters are warning that the hot temps are not a good mix with fireworks.

Most, if not all, cities, including San Francisco, have canceled their pyrotechnic displays because of coronavirus, and already, people have been illegally setting off fireworks in Oakland and Clayton, where the acts have set off small brush fires earlier this week.

"Unfortunately, with COVID-19 our public shows being canceled," said Contra Costa County Fire Marshal Chris Bachman, "and we have extreme concerns over people trying to do fireworks in their backyard or at neighborhood parties."

KTVU meteorologist Kyla Grogan said on top of that, most of California is experiencing some type of drought or severe drought situation.

Folks could head out to the coast, where the weather should be cooler: Temperatures are supposed to be in the 60s.

However, there is a beach hazard warning because of sneaker waves along the coast. And many beaches and parking lots, including those in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, are closed through Monday because of coronavirus orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week implored Californian's 40 million residents to wear masks if they go out, or even stay home over the long weekend, as the state is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.