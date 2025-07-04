July 4th reflections on patriotism and what it means to be American

The Brief Fireworks, parades, and barbecues are traditions that get people out of their homes to line streets for Independence Day. The holiday signifies many different concepts to many different people.



Fireworks, parades, and barbecues are July 4th traditions that get people out of their homes to line streets for parades, enjoy meals in public parks and mingle with people they might not usually see in the community.

On Friday, flags, colorful bunting and other visible displays of pride and patriotism also came with deeper feelings for many about what it means to be an American, especially in times when the country can seem divided.

What they're saying:

"We shouldn't just come out here for the parade. We should be together at all times. You know, support each other, because they say America is where everybody can come and be free," Denise Roach of Las Vegas said, as she stood near her son who lives in Oakland.

Freedom can mean many things to people celebrating the 4th of July.

"It means to celebrate American culture," Sammy Jabbari, 9, of Oakland said. "Maybe go to protests...freedom of speech."

"We live in America, so we're hoping we're all in the land of the free. And it doesn't always work out that way, but we try and we try, and we just stick together. It's about solidarity," Jeramie Andehueson, Alameda Pride Founder and Grand Marshal for the July 4th parade in Alameda.

Shemaiah Stanton of Alameda says he is reminded of his father when he thinks of patriotism.

"I grew up an Army brat. My dad was in the Army for over 30 years and just to see his dedication to the country," Stanton said.

"It's important to show family values, and see patriotism everywhere, and it's nice to be part of it," Imelda Ved, a San Pablo Navy veteran said.

Some also say the holiday is about a feeling of unity, standing side-by-side in person as a community on the storied day, and trying to put aside differences.

"What's amazing about our country and the Bay Area is how united we can be. And I think we definitely need more events like this and seeing local events make a huge difference for everyone," said Fariss of Sunnyvale.

Michael Gazley, an Alameda resident and retired Navy veteran, said patriotism is also about political participation.



"Don't just sit at home and complain. Put something in writing and let your candidates know. Our taxes are paying their wages, so put them politicians to work," Gazley said.

For others still, the holiday signifies an aspiration to bridge gaps between others.

"I think it's hard because a lot of people aren't in the best situation living wise. I think the stress from that is making everyone more divisive," said Lamont Lewis, who was with his son and wife at the Alameda parade. "But, at the end of the day, we're all Americans. We should be united. This is the United States of America and I think that is we should focus on, trying to come together."

