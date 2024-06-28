Juneteenth Lake Merritt shooting victim loses finger, suffers life-changing injuries

The sister of a man who was shot and critically injured during the Juneteeth celebration at Lake Merritt described what she said was an unprovoked attack on her brother.

Tracy Ma said in an interview on Thursday that her brother, Mason Ma, is suffering life-altering injuries.

She said a young person with a gun walked up to him, and, without saying a word, shot him three times for no apparent reason.

Tracy said her brother was among the 14 people shot and that he's still struggling to recover at the hospital.

"He's suffering from a lot of anxiety," Tracy Ma said. "He's in a lot of pain. He'd wake up in the middle of the night, screaming for painkillers."

She said Mason was walking to a Korean BBQ restaurant to go to dinner with a friend when he saw the festivities near the lake on June 19.

Mason told his sister a young man, who appeared to be 16 to 20 years old, approached him.



"He calmly walked up, and he fired his first shot at his right hand. He lost his finger," Tracy said, adding that her brother's friend managed to run away while her brother dived under an SUV. "The shooter came up close to the car, and fired two more shots."



One shot hit Mason's left thigh and the other struck his left thigh.

Tracy said while her brother was bleeding profusely, someone came up and stole his phone,

"Snatched his phone, ran off with his phone and he was just bleeding out and people were just filming for who knows what," she said.

Tracy said thankfully, an older woman came up to help him and called 911.

She said doctors had to amputate her brother's injured finger.

The 35-year- old underwent bypass surgery and was told he is unlikely to have full use of his left leg again.

"I'm trying to control my emotions and hang in there until we get justice for my brother and everyone involved," Tracy said.

She described her brother as a hardworking, generous family man who helps support his parents. He works as a project manager and supports his parents.

She and her brother are first-generation immigrants from Hong Kong.



"I'm not sure why you did this," Tracy said out loud to the person who deliberately shot her brother: "I know you will get caught."

Karma will catch up with you eventually."

No arrests have been made in the mass shooting.

Tracy is focused on helping her brother recover. She started a fundraiser to help withher brother's his medical expenses.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

