Junipero Serra statue removed from Bay Area freeway site

A statue that greeted Peninsula drivers for decades has been removed. Caltrans took down the statue of Junípero Serra in Hillsborough along Interstate 280 earlier this summer.

The agency said the statue did not meet current Transportation Art Program requirements and had become a frequent target of graffiti and vandalism.

The statue was dedicated in June 1976 and honored the Franciscan priest known for spreading Christianity throughout California during the mission era.

Caltrans said there are no plans to replace the statue with any other artwork.

Archdiocese responds to removal

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Archdiocese of San Francisco questioned the removal of the statue, noting its connection to California history and Catholic heritage.

"For both spiritual and historical reasons, he is highly esteemed by Catholics throughout the state of California and was declared a saint by Pope Francis in 2015," the statement read.

The Archdiocese criticized Caltrans for a lack of transparency, suggesting the removal appeared to happen "in the dark of the night."

"You would think that the officials from Caltrans and the Transportation Art Program would better understand the pushback that would result from their decision, " the statement continued. "It does seem clear that this decision was made in a vacuum, and the removal was such that any people with opposing views would only learn about it in the aftermath.Either decisions are made with transparency, or they are not. In this case, it is easy to see why there remains a climate of mistrust and division."