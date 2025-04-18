Jury acquits inmate of attacking San Francisco sheriff's deputy

An inmate accused of attacking a San Francisco sheriff's deputy has been acquitted by a jury.

The incident was among several last year that led to lockdowns.

March 2024 altercation

Body camera video showed a confrontation between a San Francisco sheriff's deputy and inmate Jeffery Eugene Walker in March 2024.

Authorities said Walker attacked the deputy. However, Walker told KTVU in a phone interview from jail that it was the deputy who attacked him after he asked to use the phone to make legal calls.

"He grabs my left sleeve, and he holds on to my sleeve. Then he punches me in my mouth, busting my lip," Walker said.

Last week, a jury acquitted the 61-year-old former "Soul Train" dancer of misdemeanor battery of a peace officer. The jury did convict him of obstruction, which Walker is appealing.

The sheriff's office had accused Walker of being among eight inmates who attacked deputies at the jail in separate incidents.

‘Misrepresentation of the truth’

What they're saying:

"That is an absolute misrepresentation of the truth," Walker said. "They hid what happened to me. What they did to me was defamation of character. Then they made me look like I am a violent criminal."

Last year, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said the spree of attacks on deputies led to lockdowns at two jails. The sheriff's union blamed poor working conditions and understaffing for the incidents.

In court, Walker served as his own attorney. He said it was unfair for the sheriff's office to lump him in with other incidents.

"Yes, the deputies work overtime. Yes, the deputies are tired. But nothing justifies any deputy to do what Deputy Wong did," Walker said.

Walker has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing Deputy Wong of excessive force. That case is still pending.

"I would like the public to know it is time for change," Walker said.

