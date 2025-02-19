Jury reaches verdict in trial for release of Maddy Middleton's killer

A jury has reached a verdict on whether to release the man convicted of killing 8-year-old Maddy Middleton in Santa Cruz.

Trial for release

What we know:

Jurors had been deliberating since Monday on whether Adrian Jerry Gonzalez, now 25, should be freed after spending 10 years behind bars.

Gonzalez admitted to the abduction, torture, rape, and murder of the girl.

2015 murder of Maddy Middleton

The backstory:

He killed Maddy on July 26, 2015, at the Tannery Arts Center's housing complex at 1030 River St. in Santa Cruz, where they both lived with their families, police said at the time.

He lured her into his apartment, according to police. The child had last been seen around 5 p.m. that day riding her Razor scooter outside around the complex and was reported missing an hour later.

Santa Cruz police officers, county sheriff's deputies, FBI personnel, and other agencies searched for Maddy until the night of July 27, when the girl's body was found in a large recycling bin in a first-floor parking garage at the complex, according to police.

Investigators quickly detained Gonzalez, who lived in a unit above the garage, police said.

He was then arrested in connection with Maddy's murder and booked into the county juvenile detention center, according to police.

He was 15 at the time of the crime. His case had been in legal limbo because he was 21 at the time of his sentencing.

An autopsy on Maddy showed she died from asphyxiation and stab wounds to her neck, sheriff's officials said.

Gonzalez was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The killer changed his plea to guilty in April 2021 after a California Supreme Court ruling in February decided that minors under the age of 16 cannot be tried as adults.