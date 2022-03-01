Jury reaches verdicts in 2 of 4 charges against SF police officer accused of excessive force

article

A San Francisco jury on Monday said it has reached verdicts on two counts -- but said it was deadlocked on two other counts -- in the closely watched trial of a police officer who’s accused of excessive force for beating a Black man on Fisherman’s Wharf more than three years ago.

Judge Teresa Caffese ordered the panel to continue its talks and did not reveal any of the verdicts shortly before noon on Monday – the fourth day of deliberations in the case.

Officer Terrance Stangel faces four felony counts – battery with serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and assault under the color of authority. The jury said it reached verdicts in the battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Caffese questioned the foreperson to see if it was possible reach a verdict on the remaining counts during a brief hearing. He said he believed they could reach a verdict despite sending a note to the judge moments earlier saying they were deadlocked.

Jurors said they had voted three times on the remaining counts. They voted 11-to-1 on count No. 3 and 9-to-3 on count No. 4 without disclosing which direction they were voting.

While felony assault charges are not unusual against civilians – the case against Stangel is momentous on several fronts: It appears to be the first case against an on-duty San Francisco police officer for excessive force, and for many police accountability advocates, the prosecution stands as test for District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s campaign pledge to be tougher on cops in cases of brutality.

The episode at the center of the case unfolded in October 2019, when Stangle and his partner responded to a domestic violence call and encountered Dacari Spiers with his girlfriend. Within seconds of arriving on scene, Spiers was on the ground with Stangel delivering at least seven blows with a metal baton that left Spiers with a broken wrist and leg.

Prosecutor Rebecca Young said in her closing argument last week that the case had troubling racial undertones – accusing the defense of exaggerating Spiers size and past criminal record, saying "It’s common knowledge that large black powerful men are associated with menace."

But many pro law enforcement groups see the case as a massive overreach by Boudin’s office. They’ve not only defended Stangel for his actions, but said the district attorney’s office sought to minimize Spiers behavior that night in order to bolster their own case.

During her closing argument, Stagel’s attorney, Nicole Pifari, called the trial a "political prosecution" and accused the team of assistant district attorneys of being "liars."

"They’re putting him through a criminal trial for being a human being and facing a dangerous and violent situation on behalf of his community," Pifari said.

Even before the trial began, the case was already making waves in San Francisco. During a pretrial hearing following a motion to dismiss the case by the defense, district attorney investigator Magen Hayashi took the witness stand and testified that she was told by prosecutors to remove details about Spiers abusing his girlfriend from Stangel’s arrest warrant.

Her testimony and other revelations during pre-trial arguments frustrated Police Chief Bill Scott who said his office has been repeatedly stonewalled by the district attorney’s office in cooperating with investigations.

He then announced he would be severing an agreement that gave lead authority to the district attorney’s office to investigate police shootings and brutality cases. Scott and former District Attorney George Gascon developed the agreement amid ongoing police reform efforts that the chief has ushered in since being appointed five years ago.

Both sides agreed to keep a temporary deal in place while they work to negotiate a new memorandum of understanding between the offices.

