Expand / Collapse search

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but she won't retire

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the 2020 DVF Awards on Feb. 19, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

WASHINGTON - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.