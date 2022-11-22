K-9 saves 'countless lives' after seizing 60,000 fentanyl pills in Placer County

article

Authorities announced a large seizure of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Placer County.

Officials said a Placer County sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon when his K-9 assist, Ruger, detected a scent that was later determined to be 60,000 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.

The deputy detained the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Oscar Silvas and 30-year-old Jorge Vega.

"We commend our deputies for the following arrest, as they potentially saved countless lives here in Placer County…our purpose is to ensure the safety of our community, especially from this deadly synthetic opioid," officials said.

The pills were found inside a 15 pound duffel bag on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transportation/sales of a controlled substance.

Officials did not say what prompted the initial traffic stop.