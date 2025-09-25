K-Pop Demon Hunters: Bay Area scholar unpacks symbolism behind Netflix hit

Netflix’s animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has become the streaming service's most-watched original movie ever, with more than 266 million views since its June release.

The film tells the story of a K-pop girl band who use their music to fight demons hidden among us, set against a futuristic Seoul infused with references to Korean folklore, art and landmarks.

For Korean art history scholar Danna Kim, those details are more than just visual flair.

"I thought it was really sweet [the film] included places like Namsan Tower, Naksan Park and Myeongdong Plaza," Kim said. "And the significance of the tiger and the magpie — those are really big symbols within Korean art history."

In the film, the tiger, Derpy, is portrayed as goofy and comical, paired with the magpie, Sussie.

That pairing draws on a long tradition in Korean art, Kim explained.

During the Chosun Dynasty, tigers were often depicted in satirical ways, representing the elite ruling class. Magpies symbolized common people and good fortune.

"It was a folk art way to introduce subtle criticism of the powerful," Kim said. "And magpies were seen as bearers of good news, which fits how they appear in the movie."

Kim said she appreciated the film’s embrace of animation’s possibilities and its role in broadening Korean representation in global media. "I thought it was a really cute movie," she said. "Seeing that kind of investment in animation was amazing, and it’s great to have more Korean stories out there."

Lee Yeon-woo, 5; and sisters Kim Seo-a, 4, and Kim A-rin, 5, cheer as they watch a drone show themed after the Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters" with their parents (Photo by Jintak Han/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Still, she acknowledged the balancing act between celebrating Korean culture and commodifying it through K-pop.

Small details impressed her, like the inclusion of older Korean women — ajummas — clapping for a boy band’s debut in a public park.

"That was a really sweet detail," Kim said.

For viewers outside diverse places like the Bay Area, the film may be a first introduction to Korean traditions, food and history.

Kim hopes it sparks curiosity. "Even if this movie is riding on the coattails of K-pop’s global success, I hope it encourages people to look more into Korea’s history," she said.

The story also resonated with Kim personally.

Growing up in the Bay Area, she said she was teased for bringing dishes like fried rice or tteokbokki to school.

"Now it’s incredibly trendy. It feels like a total 180," she said. "I’m glad Korean culture is getting recognition — I just hope people are respectful."

With its mix of folklore, music and themes of identity, K-Pop Demon Hunters has captivated children and adults alike. Kim, like many fans, is already hoping for a sequel.