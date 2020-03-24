Kaiser Permanente cancels $900M Oakland headquarters project

article

Kaiser Permanente has canceled its $900 million headquarters project in Oakland, in a major blow to the local economy.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the company this week told city officials the project was no longer happening.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says now Kaiser plans to stay in its existing offices seven East Bay buildings instead of a single tower in downtown Oakland.

With 7,200 employees, Kaiser is Oakland's largest private employer.

City officials said the move was not related to disruptions due to the coronavirus. Kaiser Permanente didn't have immediate comment.