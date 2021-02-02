Kaiser Walnut Creek the latest facility to be cited by state agency for COVID violations

article

Kaiser Walnut Creek is the latest facility to be cited by a state agency for COVID violations, bringing the total of Kaisers in California that have been found in violation of coronavirus protocol to 12.

The newest Cal-OSHA citations were issued Jan. 22. All four citations were serious and the fines total $45,000. The investigation was prompted by some sort of accident in June, which wasn't revealed in the report. Some of the inspections lasted until December.

Kaiser didn't immediately respond for comment on Tuesday but has stated previously in response to prior citations that many of the violations were found early in the pandemic and the nonprofit hospital was using the best practices at the time. Kaiser is appealing all its other previous citations. Kaiser has also previously said that they are aware that some employees were upset with how things were going in the early days of the pandemic and likely complained verbally and in writing to Cal-OSHA.

The most recent violations include:

Kaiser failed to implement work practices to prevent or minimize employee exposure to airborne transmissions, such as not implementing effective screening procedures for employees and patients entering their facility.

Kaiser failed to provide and ensure that employees in the operating rooms used respirators, including powered air-purifying respirators, while performing high-hazard procedures, such as intubations and extubations, on COVID-19 cases and suspected cases.

Kaiser failed to investigate exposure incidents in the Emergency Department and Operating Room to notify employees who had significant exposures to COVID-19 cases and to provide post-exposure medical services to those employees.

Kaiser failed to train employees on all the modes of transmission of coronavirus, including aerosol transmission, and the appropriate source controls for preventing COVID-19 as an airborne infectious disease.

Kaiser failed to train employees on the limitations of preventing exposure to coronavirus. Employees were not informed that surgical masks would not protect them against inhalation of infectious aerosols.

The Walnut Creek site is the latest Kaiser fined by the state.

Since the outbreak in mid-March, Cal-OSHA has fined roughly 130 businesses for COVID violations. Kaiser comprises 12 of those businesses for a total of 51 violations; 29 of them serious.

Penalty-wise, Kaiser's citations now total $499,420, though the nonprofit may end up lowering the amount on appeal.

In addition to Walnut Creek, a review of records shows that Kaiser Permanente hospitals in San Jose, Antioch, Santa Rosa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Oakland, Redwood City and locations in Southern California, have all been cited, too.

Here is the list of Cal-OSHA's citations levied against Kaiser in California in regards to coronavirus and workplace safety:

Kaiser San Leandro $87,500

Kaiser San Jose $87,375

Kaiser Oakland $78,300

Kaiser Antioch $56,000

Kaiser Santa Rosa $55,350

Kaiser Walnut Creek $45,000

Kaiser Redwood City $39,685

Kaiser Ontario $18,075

Kaiser San Francisco $16,400

Kaiser Santa Clara $11,200

Kaiser Lancaster $5,000

Kaiser Zion in San Diego $1,535

Source: Cal-OSHA

