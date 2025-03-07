Kamala Harris reportedly considering run for California governor

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly mulling a run for governor of California. Harris gave herself until the end of summer to make a decision This is the first time since 2004 that Harris has not held an elected seat.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris is considering a run for governor of California, according to reports.

Summer deadline

What they're saying:

Politico first reported the news, saying that Harris plans to decide by the end of the summer whether to enter the 2026 governor’s race.

If she runs, she would seek to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will be term-limited.

Fox News Digital also confirmed that Harris is weighing a bid for the seat.

Presidential run

What we know:

Harris lost in the November presidential election to President Donald Trump, after she was thrust into an unprecedented situation when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her as his successor.

This is the first time since 2004, when she became San Franciso's district attorney, that she hasn't held elected office.

Speculation about her political future has grown, especially after she signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency and reports that she may write a book.

Harris made history as the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.