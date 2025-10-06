Kamala Harris stops by San Francisco for '107 Days' book tour.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris brought her nationwide book tour to San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium on Sunday, sharing reflections on her 2024 presidential campaign and offering a message of optimism to a packed audience.

The media were not allowed to film the event, but photos were permitted at the start.

Harris, an Oakland native, was promoting her new book "107 Days," which recounts what she calls the shortest presidential campaign in modern history — from her entry into the race after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal on July 21, 2024, to Election Day.

Audience members described the event as uplifting and candid.

"I left here with some hope," one attendee said. "I just have a renewed sense that we can get through this."

Ron Woloshun of San Francisco said Harris’ outlook resonated with him. "I thought her perspective on the election is really valuable. She’s so clear-eyed, and the fact that she can stay hopeful and optimistic — I can stay hopeful and optimistic."

Kamala Harris speaks at the Masonic Center in San Francisco to tout her new book, 107 Days. Oct. 5, 2025 Photo: Justin Haugesag

Rev. Devon Jerome Crawford of Third Baptist Church of San Francisco said Harris’ resilience inspired him.

"She has this indomitable spirit," he said. "She’s gone through so much over the course of a year, but to see the light that she continues to exude — that is infectious."

Karla Caballero of Pacifica, who read the book, said she appreciated Harris’ transparency.

"She was very honest and ran the campaign very thoroughly," Caballero said. "She deserves a second chance."

Harris’ book does not serve as a memoir and offers no hints about her political future. Instead, each chapter counts down the final days of her campaign, focusing on lessons learned and the challenges faced.

The former vice president’s tour continues in Atlanta and is scheduled to wrap up toward the end of November.