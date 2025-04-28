Kamala Harris to critique Trump administration in first major speech since leaving office
SAN FRANCISCO - Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to return to the political spotlight this week in San Francisco.
First major speech since leaving office
What we know:
Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Emerge America gala on Wednesday, a group that empowers female political candidates.
In what will be her first major speech since leaving office, Harris will reportedly take aim at the Trump administration, including issuing a call to action against his economic policies, according to Politico.
Harris is said to be considering a run for California governor next year, as Gov. Gavin Newsom will be termed out. A final decision is expected by the end of the summer.
The Source: Politico