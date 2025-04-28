Kamala Harris to critique Trump administration in first major speech since leaving office

article

The Brief Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver her first major speech since leaving office on Wednesday. During her speech, she is reportedly going to criticize the Trump administration's economic policies. Harris is said to be considering a run for California governor next year.



Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to return to the political spotlight this week in San Francisco.

First major speech since leaving office

What we know:

Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Emerge America gala on Wednesday, a group that empowers female political candidates.

In what will be her first major speech since leaving office, Harris will reportedly take aim at the Trump administration, including issuing a call to action against his economic policies, according to Politico.

Harris is said to be considering a run for California governor next year, as Gov. Gavin Newsom will be termed out. A final decision is expected by the end of the summer.