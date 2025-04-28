Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris to critique Trump administration in first major speech since leaving office

Published  April 28, 2025 5:40pm PDT
Kamala Harris
The Brief

    • Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to deliver her first major speech since leaving office on Wednesday.
    • During her speech, she is reportedly going to criticize the Trump administration's economic policies.
    • Harris is said to be considering a run for California governor next year.

SAN FRANCISCO - Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to return to the political spotlight this week in San Francisco.

First major speech since leaving office

What we know:

Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Emerge America gala on Wednesday, a group that empowers female political candidates.

In what will be her first major speech since leaving office, Harris will reportedly take aim at the Trump administration, including issuing a call to action against his economic policies, according to Politico.

Harris is said to be considering a run for California governor next year, as Gov. Gavin Newsom will be termed out. A final decision is expected by the end of the summer.

The Source: Politico

Kamala HarrisPolitics