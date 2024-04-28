Mom of Kansas City Chiefs fan found frozen: 'There should be some charges'

One of the mothers of three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen in their friend's snowy Missouri backyard after a January NFL watch party said "some charges" are warranted in her son's death, though police have stated they do not suspect foul play.

"There's no information being released, even though the police are still working from my understanding on the case," Jennifer Marquez, mother of 37-year-old David Harrington, told Fox News Digital. "Of course, any family is going to be frustrated. We were warned that it would take a while, but it's so hard not having any information."

Harrington; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and Ricky Johnson, 38, were discovered frozen and dead behind their longtime friend Jordan Willis' home in Kansas City on Jan. 9, two days after they were all last seen alive inside the house watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

A representative from Frontier Forensics Midwest LLC told Fox News Digital that their autopsies and toxicology reports had been completed in "late January." Preliminary results were shared orally with the men's family members by Kansas City Police Department detectives in early February. THC, cocaine and lethal levels of fentanyl were reportedly found in their systems, Fox News Digital previously reported .

"My wishes are that the person or persons responsible for providing the substance that caused the deaths of Ricky, Clayton and my son David are brought to justice," Marquez said Thursday.

"I believe Jordan still has a lot to answer for — I believe there should be some charges," the bereaved mother continued. "If you have a party and serve too much alcohol and someone drives away from your house and has a wreck and kills themselves or others, you can be charged with overserving. He had a party and three people died — he should have charges brought against him."

"Jordan [is] just going on with his life, while the rest of us are having to deal with the loss of family members," she said. "Was his computer checked to see if he had been on it at any time in the two days that he didn't answer… and never received any text or anything from family or friends of the men or even his work? You would think he checked on his work so he wouldn't be in trouble or behind and that would prove he lied about not knowing [the men were dead or dying in his backyard]."

"Make it all make sense where he wouldn't get in trouble," she added.

Previously, Willis' attorney said that his client was asleep with closed blinds and noise-canceling headphones for much of the two days between allegedly seeing the three men outside his front door and the discovery of their bodies on his property two days later.

Willis moved out of his home on Northwest 83rd Terrace, moved his belongings into storage and checked into a rehab facility shortly after his friends' deaths, a source close to him previously told Fox News Digital .

On Friday, that source said that Marquez's comments were "just more speculation from upset parents looking to point fingers" and "not based on any proven facts."

"The families do deserve answers and we all share the frustration on how long it's taking for everyone to have those answers," the source said. "I understand that they have suffered a huge loss — however, there has been absolutely no evidence presented at this point showing that Jordan was in any way responsible for the deaths of his friends, or that he knew they were deceased… before police showed up."

"Even if he did log into his computer or even if he got up briefly… that doesn't automatically mean he knew they were outside, especially not on a day when it snowed heavily," they continued.

The source said that "the families continuing to speculate publicly without facts from the police department is unacceptable," and that they need to "accept the possibility that their sons participated in behavior that cost them their lives."

The source also said Willis has not returned to work as a data scientist at HIV research group IAVI.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Phil DiMartino told Fox News Digital there were "no updates at this time" on their death investigation. The department still does not suspect foul play in the men's deaths, and previously said that they are "100 percent not being investigated as homicide[s]."

"Investigators continue to follow all leads," DiMartino said. "Our agency remains in contact and continues to work with the Platte County Prosecutor’s office for review of any applicable charges."

The officer also asserted that "the results of an autopsy report are not publicly available in an ongoing investigation. "

Ricky Johnson Sr., Johnson's father, told Fox News Digital that the Kansas City Police Department had turned his son's case over to their drug task force .

"I think they need to arrest the guy [Willis] and get him to talk," the elder Johnson said on Thursday. "My attorney told me to give more time [for police] to finish the investigation — [I'm] not pleased but I'll wait a little longer."

Fox 4 also reported that the attorney of Alex Lee, a fifth man who spent time at Willis' house with the men in their final hours, had been contacted by the prosecutor's office in the case.

In the months following the discovery of the men's bodies, their loved ones have come forward with theories that Willis played an active role in their demise.

All three families are considering wrongful death lawsuits , Fox News Digital previously reported.

Previously, Harrington's father told Fox News Digital that he and his son's mother were "convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow" and they "just [hadn't] figured out how yet."

Johnson's mother previously told Fox News Digital that she feared Willis had "concocted something and gave it to all three men," while the 38-year-old's father said he "[believed Willis] drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police."

The source close to Willis told Fox News Digital that he "looks forward to having the opportunity to be able to clear his name."

