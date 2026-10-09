Trump taps Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary after Leavitt’s departure

The Brief Katie Zacharia has been tapped as the next White House press secretary. She will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in August to spend more time with her children. Zacharia is a mom of four and currently serves as a senior communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group.



Katie Zacharia has been tapped to serve as the next White House press secretary.

White House officials confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that Zacharia will replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in August to spend more time with her two children.

Leavitt, 29, gave birth to her second child, Viviana, in May. She also has a 2-year-old son.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Katie Zacharia and Adam Weiss attend as Jean Shafiroff Hosts Holiday Party in Honor of New York Women's Foundation at Private Residence on December 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via G Expand

Zacharia’s background

The backstory:

Zacharia, a mother of four, currently serves as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, the president’s social media platform.

She is an attorney and commentator who briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security after Tricia McLaughlin left the agency alongside former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.