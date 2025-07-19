Katy Perry nearly tumbles into audience due to prop malfunction at Chase Center

The Brief Video shared with KTVU showed the singer performing her song "Roar" while riding a butterfly when the suspended prop abruptly dropped. Perry continued performing after a few seconds, as depicted by the video. The mishap comes only a few weeks after another prop malfunction at a Katy Perry concert in Australia.



Katy Perry nearly fell from a giant flying butterfly into the crowd below after the prop she was riding malfunctioned during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Video captured during the Friday concert and shared with KTVU showed the singer performing her song "Roar" while riding the butterfly when the suspended prop abruptly dropped.

The butterfly did not separate from its fastenings and remained in the air with Perry atop, who was audibly interrupted from singing when the prop fell.

Perry continued performing after a few seconds, as depicted by the video.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday and published a story with a screen capture of her face during the fall, accompanied by the message, "Goodnight San Fran."

Not the first malfunction:

The mishap comes only a few weeks after another prop malfunction at a Katy Perry concert in Australia.

During the June 29 concert, Perry was performing from inside a suspended sphere when it suddenly lurched to one side, as seen in fan video from the concert.