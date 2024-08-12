Kayakers encounter shark in Half Moon Bay

Two kayakers had a close encounter with a shark in Half Moon Bay.

Video posted on social media captured the moment as the pair were paddling out from Pillar Point Harbor on Tuesday.

One of the kayakers told KTVU the shark was following them for about five minutes, before swimming away.

He said the shark was bigger than their kayaks, which are about 13 feet long.

He also described the shark as peaceful and curious, and while things could have gone wrong, he said the encounter was special.

