Kelseyville wildfire prompts evacuation orders
article
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been issued in Kelseyville due to a wildfire.
The fire is burning near Harbord Road, along Clear Lake in Lake County.
Cal Fire says the fire is 4 acres in size but burning at a rapid rate of speed.
Click here to see the latest evacuation orders and warnings.
The fire is burning just about 20 miles north-west of where the Boyles Fire broke out on Sunday.
That fire has burned 81 acres and is 50% contained.
It scorched at least 30 structures and 50 cars.
Cal Fire says that evacuation orders for the Boyles Fire will be in place for at least two more days.
PG&E must secure its damaged infrastructure before people can return home.