Expand / Collapse search

Kelseyville wildfire prompts evacuation orders

By
Published  September 10, 2024 4:56pm PDT
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

Kelseyville Fire prompts evacuation orders

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. - Evacuation orders have been issued in Kelseyville due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning near Harbord Road, along Clear Lake in Lake County. 

Cal Fire says the fire is 4 acres in size but burning at a rapid rate of speed.

Click here to see the latest evacuation orders and warnings. 

Why California wildfires are so dangerous in the fall

KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo explains why California sees wind-driven wildfires outside of the summer months.

The fire is burning just about 20 miles north-west of where the Boyles Fire broke out on Sunday. 

At least 30 homes, 50 cars damaged in Boyles Fire

The Boyles Fire in Clear Lake is 40 t0 45% contained, holding steady at 76 acres burned, but serious damage has already been done.

That fire has burned 81 acres and is 50% contained. 

It scorched at least 30 structures and 50 cars. 

 Cal Fire says that evacuation orders for the Boyles Fire will be in place for at least two more days. 

PG&E must secure its damaged infrastructure before people can return home. 