Kelseyville wildfire prompts evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in Kelseyville due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning near Harbord Road, along Clear Lake in Lake County.

Cal Fire says the fire is 4 acres in size but burning at a rapid rate of speed.

The fire is burning just about 20 miles north-west of where the Boyles Fire broke out on Sunday.

That fire has burned 81 acres and is 50% contained.

It scorched at least 30 structures and 50 cars.

Cal Fire says that evacuation orders for the Boyles Fire will be in place for at least two more days.

PG&E must secure its damaged infrastructure before people can return home.