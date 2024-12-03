Kendrick Lamar and SZA coming to the Bay Area, 2025 tour dates announced

article

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are coming to the Bay Area as part of a collaboration tour announced on Tuesday.

The Grand National Tour will take over Oracle Park in San Francisco on May 29, with the Grammy-winning artists performing at a total of 19 venues across North America.

Prior to their Bay Area stop, two shows are scheduled for Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on May 21 and 23.

The tour announcement follows Lamar's release last month of his latest album, "GNX," in which he and SZA collaborate on two songs: "Luther" and the final track, "Gloria."

The 37-year-old Lamar has been nominated for seven Grammys, including Best Rap Song for "Not Like Us" and "Like That."

Sza, 35, is up for two in the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance categories, both for "Saturn."

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 2.

Pre-sale tickets for the Grand National Tour go live on Wednesday, with general tickets going on sale beginning Friday on the tour's website here.

Here’s the full list of tour stops:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 9 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 4 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 6 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium