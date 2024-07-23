Oakland community activist Kenzie Smith, the brother of rapper Mistah F.A.B., has died.

Mistah F.A.B., born Stanley Cox, first announced his brother's death, saying Smith's accomplishments were far and wide.

"He has a multitude of contributions that stand alone on their own," said the rapper. "Kenzie will have a legacy of his own, and I don't want what I represent to overshadow his contributions. He's done things far beyond the attachment of F.A.B."

Smith, 43, died over the weekend at his North Oakland home from what appeared to be medical complications. He was Mistah F.A.B.'s half-brother, older by a year.

SEE ALSO: 2 Investigates obtains 'BBQ Becky's' viral 911 calls

"This was a man who was an ordained preacher. This is a man who's a great community member, an activist," Mistah F.A.B. said.

An activist catapulted to fame after video circulated of a white woman harassing and calling the police on two Black men, claiming they were about to illegally use a charcoal grill in an undesignated area at Oakland's Lake Merritt. Smith was one of the men the woman confronted.

"He went worldwide viral with BBQ Becky," Mistah F.A.B. said, referring to the hashtag that resulted from the video taken by Smith's then-wife.

There was confusion among some that Mistah F.A.B. was the man confronted.

"I'm like, that's my bro," the rapper said with a laugh.

The artist credits his brother with helping to jump-start a national conversation about race.

"It brought light to how racism still exists in a city as forward as we are, you know, this progressive city, a prominent city of culture which is rooted in the Black history," he said.

Smith had vied for a seat on the Oakland City Council and served on the city's parks and recreation advisory commission.

Smith was in charge of Dope Era magazine which showcased entrepreneurs and artists. Mistah F.A.B. owns a storefront named Dope Era in downtown Oakland.

The brothers have organized community events and cleanups benefiting the homeless and others in need.

Mistah F.A.B. said his grandmother would always tell him 'You don't realize how tall a giant is when you're standing next to him.'

"In his passing, I think the reality sets in. I was related to a giant," he said.