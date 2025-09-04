KEVIN!!! Macaulay Culkin is coming to the Bay Area for special 'Home Alone' anniversary screenings

article

The Brief Actor Macaulay Culkin is coming to the Bay Area as part of a "Home Alone" tour. The holiday classic is marking its 35th anniversary.



Macaulay Culkin, known for his iconic role in the Christmas classic "Home Alone," is coming to the Bay Area as part of a special screening and tour to mark the 35th anniversary of the enduring holiday film.

In November, Culkin will make two stops in the Bay Area for what promises to be a night of nostalgia to relive the moments that made Kevin McCallister a household name in the 1990s.

2 Bay Area stops

On Sunday, Nov. 23, the San Jose Civic Center will hold a screening followed by a moderated interview with the actor for "a dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights."

The following day, Culkin and his "Home Alone" tour will come to Oakland’s Paramount Theater.

"Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic," promoters of the event said.

Fans of all ages are invited, from long-time "Home Alone" buffs who can recite every punchline of the film ("Keep the change, ya filthy animal!"), to new Kevin McCallister enthusiasts.

The Paramount lists that children under the age of 2 will not be permitted. The San Jose Civic Center links to a ticket sales site that rates the event as "PG" and states that all ages are allowed.

The event is also offering a limited number of VIP tickets, which will include special perks like access to premier seats and an exclusive post-show Q&A with Culkin.

The nine-city tour kicks off in San Jose. After Oakland, Culkin will go to San Diego on Nov. 25 and will then continue with stops in Texas, Florida. New Jersey and New York.

Dig deeper:

The 1990 John Hughes film has consistently appeared in top holiday movie lists.

It was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards and won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for favorite movie in 1991.

In the film, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left behind when his family leaves for a Parisian holiday vacation. Actors Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern play the incompetent burglars who are outsmarted by Kevin, who is home alone. T

he classic comedy uses slapstick and old-fashioned physical humor to create a fun, nostalgia-evoking timeless tale.

"Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all," promoters said, advising those interested to, "grab your tickets and ALL of your kids."

Actor Macaulay Culkin arrives at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards. This photo appears on page 104 in Frank Trapper's RED CARPET book. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)