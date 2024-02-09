The Alameda County district attorney has filed additional charges against the three men who have been blamed for the fatal shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita. in 2021.

Laron Gilbert, Shadihia Mitchell and Herschel Hale have previously been charged with the murder of Nishita who was guarding a television news crew in Oakland when he was shot. Now, District Attorney Pamela Price has added gang and gun enhancements to the case.

But the prosecutor's office has also the special circumstances component of the case, meaning that they no longer face life in prison without parole.

Price said that her predecessor, Nancy O'Malley, made mistakes in her investigation of the shooting.

"These charges are consistent with actual evidence in this case," Price said on Friday. "The previous prosecutors who charged the case under my predecessor made certain mistakes about who was responsible for the murder of Kevin Nishita and failed to include some charges that we deemed appropriate."

Price now alleges that Gilbert was the gunman, not Mitchelle.

Gilbert had been on the run for two years until his capture in Kansas City last month.

The three suspects will be tried together and return to court March 4.