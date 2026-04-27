Kidnapping suspect arrested in Humboldt County after victim calls 911 while hiding in gas station

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The Brief Humboldt Couny deputies were sent on Thursday to the gas station in Blue Lake after receiving a 911 call from the victim reporting that she had been kidnapped. Deputies arrived at the scene, found the suspected kidnapper and placed him under arrest.



A man was arrested in Humboldt County on suspicion of kidnapping on Thursday after his alleged victim contacted authorities while hiding out in a gas station bathroom.

What we know:

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent just after 3:45 a.m. on Thursday to the gas station in Blue Lake after receiving a 911 call and "multiple text messages" from the 35-year-old victim reporting that she had been kidnapped and was hiding in the bathroom, according to a department statement.

While deputies were being sent to the gas station, the emergency dispatcher learned from the victim that the suspect – identified as 46-year-old Timothy Richard Long – allegedly kidnapped her from outside a residence they shared in McKinleyville, about nine miles away from Blue Lake.

Authorities did not elaborate on the relationship between Long and the alleged kidnapping victim.

Deputies arrived at the scene, found Long and placed him under arrest. They also made contact with the victim, who was still hiding inside the bathroom when they arrived.

The aftermath:

Long was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of kidnapping, violating his probation and violation of a restraining order.