Santa Clara County businesses eye World Cup boost after Super Bowl brings in $195M

The Brief The Bay Area Host Committee announced Super Bowl 60 generated a massive economic revenue boost for the region, which was three times higher than the impact of Super Bowl 50 held a decade ago. San Francisco County captured the bulk of the financial windfall with $425 million, while Santa Clara County pulled in $195 million, and approximately $100 million went to other Bay Area counties. Local business owners in San Jose noted an improvement in regional activation compared to 10 years ago as they now prepare for an influx of thousands of visitors for the upcoming World Cup.



A massive wave of economic revenue poured into the Bay Area during Super Bowl week, signaling a major financial victory for local economies as the region prepares for its next giant sporting event.

The Bay Area Host Committee announced that the local economic boost from Super Bowl 60 was three times higher than that of Super Bowl 50, which was held in the region just 10 years ago. According to host committee data, San Francisco County took home the largest share of the financial windfall, securing a $425 million economic boost. Santa Clara County, home to Levi’s Stadium, pulled in $195 million, while approximately $100 million trickled down to other Bay Area counties.

Zailin Janmohamed, President and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, attributed the high revenue numbers to deliberate planning. "One of the reasons the number is as big as it is, is because we actually made a concerted effort to activate the entirety of the region," Janmohamed said.

That regional focus was felt down in the South Bay by business owners who had previously watched San Francisco capture the spotlight.

What they're saying:

Jordan Trigg, owner of Jack's Sports Bar, noted that the City of San Jose, the event organizers, and the host committee did a much better job bringing focus to San Jose and Santa Clara this time around.

While some business owners, like Kiara Manion of Bloom Eatery & Spirits, noted that the Super Bowl traffic was substantial but brief, the exposure is expected to have a lasting impact.

The Bay Area Host Committee officials stated that the true long-term impact of these large-scale sporting events can take years to fully understand as they spark future tourism. Past city documents support this long-term growth trend, showing that local tax revenue from hotels and short-term rentals grew by 80% in the years following Super Bowl 50.

Related article

Now, South Bay businesses are leveraging that momentum to gear up for the upcoming World Cup. Across San Jose, business owners are already hanging flags and accepting reservations for matches.

Bloom Eatery & Spirits, which operates a busy location on the way to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, recently opened a second location in downtown San Jose. They wanted to be open in time for the global tournament.

"Our goal was to kind of gear up for the World Cup," said co-owner Reza Manion. "One sport just ties everyone in the world together, and it’s gonna be a massive event, and we just want to be a part of it."

Kiara Manion, co-owner of Bloom Eatery & Spirits added that the extended nature of the World Cup offers a unique window to build lasting relationships with new patrons. "You can definitely make those great first impressions, make those little connections," she said. "If they’re in town for more than one game, maybe they’ll come back and visit us again."