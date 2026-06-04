Matt Mahan says he'll seek a third term as San Jose mayor in 2028

The Brief A day after conceding in the California governor's race, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced he will remain in office and plans to run for a third term in 2028. San Jose residents offered a mix of reactions to the election outcome and his decision to stay. Mahan dismissed the idea that his run for governor distracted him from his mayoral duties, emphasizing that he managed both roles simultaneously.



One day after conceding the California gubernatorial race, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced he will remain in office and plans to run for reelection to a third term.

Seeking reelection

Mahan said his focus is passing the city’s upcoming fiscal budget before the July 1 deadline.

"My plan is to keep going as mayor of San Jose," Mahan said in an interview with KTVU. "I have the opportunity if the voters so choose in a couple of years. I love my day job, to be honest. I have the best job in the world."

Putting it bluntly, he said, "If all goes well, y'all might be stuck with me for a while."

The moderate Democratic candidate said he ran in the governor's race in the first place to push for more urgent action on the issue of homelessness, arguing that the City of San Jose alone, could not solve the long-standing problem.

Among seven top candidates who regularly debated leading up to the primary election, Mahan came in sixth place.

A third term

What they're saying:

As mayor, Mahan is eligible to seek a third term due to a unique shift. His initial term was limited to two years to align San Jose’s mayoral elections with the U.S. presidential election cycle.

Local residents expressed mixed reactions to the election results but generally welcomed Mahan's decision to stay in office.

"I think he has got a good handle on the homeless and the crime," said Gordon, a San Jose resident. "I am happy what he is doing in San Jose."

Other residents noted that while the administration has made strides, there are still issues in the city.

"I still see a lot of homelessness," said Estuardo Sanchez, a 10-year resident of San Jose. "I think he has done his best, but there is a lot more to do on that—housing and homelessness."

Mayor defends his performance

Mahan dismissed the idea that his gubernatorial bid distracted from his local responsibilities, noting that he "never left" his post and had been managing both roles simultaneously. He outlined safer, cleaner neighborhoods and housing affordability as his top priorities moving forward.

"We don't have all the leverage, but [we are] making energy more affordable for our residents," Mahan said.

The mayor added that he intends to use the visibility from his statewide campaign to advocate for San Jose's interests in Sacramento and elevate the city's profile on a national level.

The Source Mayor Matt Mahan, San Jose residents, previous KTVU reporting.