Kids more than 2x as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween

Expect to see all sorts of costumes Tuesday night and children and their parents head out to trick or treat in neighborhoods all over the Bay Area.

If you're out on the roads, whether walking or driving, experts want you to follow the basics to keep everyone safe.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit on a car on Halloween than any other day of the year...

And the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween Is one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and deaths.

There are indeed ways to avoid the dangers, though.

"So you might avoid things like ill-fitting, baggy, or dangling costumes that might present a trip or fall hazard," said Graham McKeen, director of Indiana University's Public and Environmental Health. "Dark colors can reduce your visibility to others. So, consider brightly colored costumes or using reflective tape on your costume if you have a darker one. Masks can also impair visibility, of course, so consider using face paint in lieu of a mask."

And for the adults going out, AAA says Halloween is also dangerous for drunk drivers. The agency reported 129 drunk driving related deaths from 2016 to 2020 on Halloween night. Anyone drinking should arrange for another ride home. If you are the driver, consider driving slower in residential neighborhoods and be alert as possible to keep an eye out for children.

Experts say that it's best to walk a familiar route, group up with other families and walk on the sidewalk.